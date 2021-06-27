Saturna Capital CORP Sells 3,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Saturna Capital CORP cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $134.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,504,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643,101. The company has a market capitalization of $330.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $115.04 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.10.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

