Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 92.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $1,473.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,226.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,552.23. The company has a market cap of $183.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

