Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 49,446 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth about $8,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,484 shares of company stock worth $3,957,374 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

