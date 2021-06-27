Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1,308.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $2,530,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on W shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

W stock opened at $321.50 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.69 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.17.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total transaction of $454,335.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,557 shares of company stock worth $6,396,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

