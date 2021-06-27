Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

THRM opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.48. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

