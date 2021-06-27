Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 121 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $180.00 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

