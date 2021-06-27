Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 55,506 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,506 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

NYSE EIX opened at $57.00 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

