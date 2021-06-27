Scotiabank Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$16.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.71.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.