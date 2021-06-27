Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Position Trimmed by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

Shares of SGEN opened at $157.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

