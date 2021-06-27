Sectoral Asset Management Inc Invests $419,000 in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of ASND opened at $140.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.59. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $119.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.