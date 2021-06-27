Sectoral Asset Management Inc Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in BeiGene by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,548,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after acquiring an additional 522,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BeiGene by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 837,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,370,000 after purchasing an additional 50,960 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGNE opened at $363.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.87. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $181.17 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.15 EPS for the current year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.33.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $382,555.08. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total value of $230,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,354,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,402. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

