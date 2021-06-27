Sei Investments Co. Buys 35,426 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 496,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,000,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 65,964 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVC opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $541.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.67. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

