Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after buying an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,401,000 after purchasing an additional 144,192 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,142,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,115,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.99 and a 12 month high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

