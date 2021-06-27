Sei Investments Co. Has $1.74 Million Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESE opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 1.05. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.03.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.