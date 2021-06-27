Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Herman Miller worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,559 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

MLHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -344.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.