Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Trading Down 28.5%

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF)’s stock price fell 28.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 97,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 497% from the average session volume of 16,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Sembcorp Marine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15.

Sembcorp Marine Ltd, an investment holding company, provides offshore and marine engineering solutions worldwide. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs.

