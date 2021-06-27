Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Position Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 671,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,242 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $88,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.57.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $137.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

