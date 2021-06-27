Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNIRF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Senior to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of SNIRF opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Senior has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

