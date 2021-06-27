Sentinel Chain (SENC) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $181,652.49 and $36,145.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

