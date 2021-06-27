Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 420 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after buying an additional 787,675 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in ServiceNow by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,349 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.32.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,753 shares of company stock worth $17,478,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $544.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.65, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $498.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.50 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

