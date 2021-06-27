Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 232,818 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 2,107,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,004,000 after buying an additional 222,663 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 104,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,292,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 106.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,682,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,943,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

