Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $41,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,619,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,914,626. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $136.49 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.