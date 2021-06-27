Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 33.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.88. 768,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,148. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

