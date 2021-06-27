ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.32.

NOW traded down $7.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $544.99. 1,511,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,287. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 726.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $385.50 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $498.20.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,753 shares of company stock worth $17,478,464. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

