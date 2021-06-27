SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,024 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,066,000 after acquiring an additional 150,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,084,000 after acquiring an additional 384,201 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,230,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at $35,991,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,214 shares of company stock worth $36,219,376 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.62.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $134.76 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.43 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

