SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 170,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 947.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.