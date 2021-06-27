SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,948 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.55 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

