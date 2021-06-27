SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 74.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

