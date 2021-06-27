SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 29,815 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 210.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,815 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.11.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.