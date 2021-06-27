Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of BAG opened at GBX 519 ($6.78) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 523.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £581.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81. A.G. BARR has a 52 week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 550 ($7.19).

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65). Insiders purchased 8,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,980 in the last three months.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

