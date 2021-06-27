Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

