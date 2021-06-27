Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director Claudia Tornquist Sells 49,000 Shares of Stock

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director Claudia Tornquist sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$37,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 331,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$251,560.

CVE:SVE opened at C$0.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. Silver One Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.48 and a 1-year high of C$0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 13.39 and a quick ratio of 13.29.

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

