Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director Claudia Tornquist Sells 49,000 Shares of Stock

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director Claudia Tornquist sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$37,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 331,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$251,560.
CVE:SVE opened at C$0.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. Silver One Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.48 and a 1-year high of C$0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 13.39 and a quick ratio of 13.29.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.