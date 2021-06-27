Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.75.

NYSE:SI opened at $102.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.15. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 2.64.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

