Simple Software Solutions Price Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $134,845.40 and $24.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00023600 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005367 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,880,685 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.