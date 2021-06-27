Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $44.85 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

