SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SKIL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $9.85 on Thursday. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.