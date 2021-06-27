SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLG opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.62. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

