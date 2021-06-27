SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of SL Green Realty worth $72,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

