Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on the stock.

Shares of Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 879 ($11.48) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Smart Metering Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 846.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £992.80 million and a PE ratio of 5.16.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

