Smaugs NFT Price Hits $0.0410 on Top Exchanges (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $1.43 million and $537,187.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00043201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00110744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00162042 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,101.07 or 0.99946114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

