Smith Moore & CO. Buys 131 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock opened at $382.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

