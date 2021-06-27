Smith Moore & CO. Grows Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Roku were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $430.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.11 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,775 shares of company stock worth $85,868,801. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

