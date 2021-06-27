Smith Moore & CO. Invests $305,000 in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 114,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.12.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.