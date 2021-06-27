Smith Moore & CO. Sells 1,037 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $2,901,869,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $194,013,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

