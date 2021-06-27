Smith Moore & CO. Sells 110 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $241.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

