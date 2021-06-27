Smith Moore & CO. Takes $378,000 Position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000.

Shares of FOXWU stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

