Smith Moore & CO. Takes $649,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,727 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 235,435 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,059,000 after buying an additional 48,694 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 152,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $50.99 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

