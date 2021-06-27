Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,790.00

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,790 ($23.39) and last traded at GBX 1,780 ($23.26), with a volume of 14750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,774 ($23.18).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,719.44.

Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SSON)

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between Â£500 million to Â£15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Smithson Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smithson Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.