South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Shares of HII opened at $213.28 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

