South Dakota Investment Council Has $3.01 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $210.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.08. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

